2 teens wanted for murder of Calgary police officer killed during traffic stop

By Heide Pearson Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary police issue murder warrants for 2 teens involved in death of officer struck during traffic stop' Calgary police issue murder warrants for 2 teens involved in death of officer struck during traffic stop
Calgary police say murder warrants have been issued for two teens in the death of Calgary officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, who were allegedly involved in the death of the officer during a traffic stop.

A teenage boy and the passenger of the vehicle he was driving are both wanted on warrants for first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

Harnett was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck by an SUV that police say was fleeing the scene, in the area of Falconridge Boulevard and Falconridge Drive N.E., police said in a release.

Read more: Calgary police officer killed during New Year’s Eve traffic stop

Despite officers’ and EMS attempts to save his life, Harnett died in hospital at about midnight.

Nineteen-year-old Amir Abdulrahman and 17-year-old Al-Azan Shah Muhammad are wanted on warrants for first-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Amir Abdulrahman is one of two teenaged boys wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer.
Amir Abdulrahman is one of two teenaged boys wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer. Calgary Police Service
Al-Azan Shah Muhammad is one of two teenaged boys wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer.
Al-Azan Shah Muhammad is one of two teenaged boys wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer. Calgary Police Service

Police believe Shah Muhammad was driving the vehicle, and that Abdulrahman was the passenger.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News is naming the 17-year-old as the Calgary police have made an application to the Youth Division of Calgary Provincial Court.

The vehicle the boys were driving is believed to be a copper-coloured 2006 Infiniti FX with a small spare tire on the front, passenger side, police said. It also had noticeable hail damage.

Calgary police believe the two young men wanted for the death of a police officer were driving a vehicle similar to this.
Calgary police believe the two young men wanted for the death of a police officer were driving a vehicle similar to this. Calgary Police Service
