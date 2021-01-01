2 teens wanted for murder of Calgary police officer killed during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy and the passenger of the vehicle he was driving are both wanted on warrants for first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

Harnett was conducting a traffic stop when he was struck by an SUV that police say was fleeing the scene, in the area of Falconridge Boulevard and Falconridge Drive N.E., police said in a release.

Despite officers’ and EMS attempts to save his life, Harnett died in hospital at about midnight.

Nineteen-year-old Amir Abdulrahman and 17-year-old Al-Azan Shah Muhammad are wanted on warrants for first-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Amir Abdulrahman is one of two teenaged boys wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer. Calgary Police Service

Al-Azan Shah Muhammad is one of two teenaged boys wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer. Calgary Police Service

Police believe Shah Muhammad was driving the vehicle, and that Abdulrahman was the passenger.

Global News is naming the 17-year-old as the Calgary police have made an application to the Youth Division of Calgary Provincial Court.

The vehicle the boys were driving is believed to be a copper-coloured 2006 Infiniti FX with a small spare tire on the front, passenger side, police said. It also had noticeable hail damage.

Calgary police believe the two young men wanted for the death of a police officer were driving a vehicle similar to this. Calgary Police Service