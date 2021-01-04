Bail hearing Monday for teens accused of killing Calgary police officer

Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer are set to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.
Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and a 17-year-old boy are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve.
Harnett was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit and dragged by a vehicle in northeast Calgary.
Calgary police officers spent New Year’s day searching for the two suspects wanted on first-degree murder charges.
The two teens turned themselves in late Friday afternoon and appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday morning.
