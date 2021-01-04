Menu

Crime

Bail hearing Monday for teens accused of killing Calgary police officer

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Teens charged in Calgary officer's death set to appear in court for bail hearing
Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer are due in court on Monday for a bail hearing. Sarah Offin has details.

Two teens charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Calgary police officer are set to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.

Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and a 17-year-old boy are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve.

Read more: Family of slain Calgary police officer says he ‘loved life,’ embraced Alberta as home

Harnett was conducting a traffic stop when he was hit and dragged by a vehicle in northeast Calgary.

Calgary police officers spent New Year’s day searching for the two suspects wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Read more: ‘An outstanding person’: Calgary police officer killed during New Year’s Eve traffic stop

The two teens turned themselves in late Friday afternoon and appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday morning.

