Crime

No trial next week for man accused in hit-and-run death of Calgary officer: lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2021 1:41 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. Calgary Police Service

A lawyer for a man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer says his client’s trial will not start next week.

A jury trial was to begin Monday for Amir Abdulrahman on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

Click to play video: 'Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession' Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession
Fallen Calgary police officer honoured during funeral and procession – Jan 9, 2021

Balfour Der has told court that there will instead be a plea with submissions on Wednesday.

Police have said Harnett tried to stop an SUV on Dec. 31, after he noticed its licence plates didn’t match its registration.

Read more: ‘An outstanding person’: Calgary police officer killed during New Year’s Eve traffic stop

They said the officer was hit and dragged before he fell and was struck by another car.

Police have alleged Abdulrahman was a passenger in the SUV.

The alleged driver, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also charged with first-degree murder.

He, who is now 18, is to go to trial on Jan. 31.

Read more: Teen charged in Calgary police officer’s death to stay in jail until trial: judge

© 2021 The Canadian Press
