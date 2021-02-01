2nd passenger of vehicle that killed Sgt. Andrew Harnett sought as witness by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A second, back-seat passenger believed to be riding in the SUV that killed Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve is being sought by police as a witness as part of the criminal investigation.

Two teenaged men — aged 18 and 19 — are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Harnett, who died in hospital hours after being struck and dragged along a Calgary street after stopping a vehicle to issue a ticket.

Investigators believe the two young men charged were the driver and front-seat passenger of the vehicle when it hit Harnett. The driver was 17 at the time of the of the incident.

The third passenger, who police have not mentioned before, was believed to be wearing a Burberry-check shirt, or a fabric similar in colour, according to photos obtained from Harnett’s body-worn camera. No other identifying features were released about the witness.

A second passenger of the vehicle believed to have killed Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett is being sought as a witness. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police did not say why this passenger hasn’t been mentioned until now, nor why they are not facing charges as well.

“As this this matter is before the courts, we will have no further information to provide publicly,” the CPS said in a release Monday.

“Investigators are working hard behind the scenes to gather all available evidence about the events that transpired on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.”

Anyone with information on the case or the witness is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.