Crime

2nd passenger of vehicle that killed Sgt. Andrew Harnett sought as witness by Calgary police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 3:09 pm
Click to play video 'Former Calgary police officer challenges students to be kind in honour of Sgt. Andrew Harnett' Former Calgary police officer challenges students to be kind in honour of Sgt. Andrew Harnett
WATCH ABOVE: Bow Valley College instructor Scott Mark is encouraging students to spread kindness in Calgary especially after the death of a fallen officer. Jenna Freeman reports – Jan 21, 2021

A second, back-seat passenger believed to be riding in the SUV that killed Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve is being sought by police as a witness as part of the criminal investigation.

Two teenaged men — aged 18 and 19 — are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Harnett, who died in hospital hours after being struck and dragged along a Calgary street after stopping a vehicle to issue a ticket.

Read more: Youth charged with 1st-degree murder of Calgary police officer to remain in police custody

Investigators believe the two young men charged were the driver and front-seat passenger of the vehicle when it hit Harnett. The driver was 17 at the time of the of the incident.

The third passenger, who police have not mentioned before, was believed to be wearing a Burberry-check shirt, or a fabric similar in colour, according to photos obtained from Harnett’s body-worn camera. No other identifying features were released about the witness.

Story continues below advertisement
A second passenger of the vehicle believed to have killed Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett is being sought as a witness.
A second passenger of the vehicle believed to have killed Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett is being sought as a witness. Calgary Police Service
Calgary police did not say why this passenger hasn’t been mentioned until now, nor why they are not facing charges as well.

Read more: Bail denied for teen accused of killing Calgary police officer

Story continues below advertisement

“As this this matter is before the courts, we will have no further information to provide publicly,” the CPS said in a release Monday.

“Investigators are working hard behind the scenes to gather all available evidence about the events that transpired on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.”

Anyone with information on the case or the witness is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSgt. Andrew HarnettCalgary Police officer killedSgt. Andrew Harnett killedCalgary police officer killed in line of dutySgt. Andrew Harnett deathSgt. Andrew Harnett death investigationSgt. Andrew Harnett death witness
