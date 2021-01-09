Funeral and procession held for Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Send this page to someone via email

A regimental funeral and procession — that included a flypast by two CF-18s — took place in Calgary Saturday afternoon for a police officer killed in the line of duty.

The funeral for Sgt. Andrew Harnett was by invite-only due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The Calgary Police Service was granted an exemption from Alberta Health to allow 50 people to take part in the ceremony.

The procession was held afterwards and it was led by Calgary police officers on motorcycles. The only sound was that of a lone drummer as the Honour Guard marched down the road leading to police headquarters.

Harnett was killed after being struck and dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. Despite the heroic attempts by his colleagues and members of EMS to save his life, he died as a result of his injuries.

Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and a 17-year-old who cannot be identified have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Harnett’s death.

The 37-year-old officer joined CPS 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer.

He was born and raised in Hagersville, Ontario. Harnett’s family said he was determined to be a police officer from a young age.

His partner of seven years, Chelsea, is expecting their first child in the summer of 2021.

