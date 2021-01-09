Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Funeral and procession held for Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett

By Slav Kornik Global News
Click to play video 'Procession for fallen officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett takes place in Calgary' Procession for fallen officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett takes place in Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: Procession for Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett took place on Saturday afternoon. Harnett was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in Calgary Dec. 31, 2020.

A regimental funeral and procession — that included a flypast by two CF-18s — took place in Calgary Saturday afternoon for a police officer killed in the line of duty.

The funeral for Sgt. Andrew Harnett was by invite-only due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The Calgary Police Service was granted an exemption from Alberta Health to allow 50 people to take part in the ceremony.

The procession was held afterwards and it was led by Calgary police officers on motorcycles. The only sound was that of a lone drummer as the Honour Guard marched down the road leading to police headquarters.

The Calgary Police Service holds a procession for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
The Calgary Police Service holds a procession for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
A large Canadian flag hangs overhead during a procession for Calgary police officer Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
A large Canadian flag hangs overhead during a procession for Calgary police officer Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
A procession is held in Calgary for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was killed in the line of duty on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
A procession is held in Calgary for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, who was killed in the line of duty on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
Dozens of Calgary police officers took part in the process for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Dozens of Calgary police officers took part in the process for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2021. Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
A pair of Cf-18s fly overhead during the procession for Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
A pair of Cf-18s fly overhead during the procession for Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
The Calgary Police Service holds a procession for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
The Calgary Police Service holds a procession for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

READ MORE: Calgarians line route to watch procession for fallen officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Harnett was killed after being struck and dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve. Despite the heroic attempts by his colleagues and members of EMS to save his life, he died as a result of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Amir Abdulrahman, 19, and a 17-year-old who cannot be identified have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to Harnett’s death.

READ MORE: ‘Andrew would have given everything for the police, and he did’: family of fallen officer

The 37-year-old officer joined CPS 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer.

He was born and raised in Hagersville, Ontario. Harnett’s family said he was determined to be a police officer from a young age.

His partner of seven years, Chelsea, is expecting their first child in the summer of 2021.

— More to come

Click to play video 'Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession' Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession
Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceSgt. Andrew HarnettAndrew HarnettCalgary Police officer killedandrew harnett deathandrew harnett funeralcalgary police officer funeralHarnett funeralSgt. Andrew Harnett funeral
Flyers
More weekly flyers