Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Calgary police officer

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 11:22 pm
Click to play video 'Procession for fallen officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett proceeds through Calgary' Procession for fallen officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett proceeds through Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: Chief Constable Mark Neufeld of the Calgary Police Service said on Friday that Andrew Harnett, the officer killed in a collision as a vehicle fled a traffic stop, helped police with their investigation by recording pertinent information before he was struck.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, the Calgary police officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release on Thursday that Alberta Health has granted an exemption for Harnett’s funeral service, allowing up to 50 people to attend in person. However, other COVID-19 protocols will still be followed.

Read more: Family of slain Calgary police officer says he ‘loved life,’ embraced Alberta as home

The service will be invite-only, attended solely by family, close friends and colleagues, and will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“The regimental funeral ceremony comes with hundreds of years of customs and tradition,” said CPS in a statement. “It includes a Bearer Party, honourary pallbearers and a Colour Guard who ensure any officer killed in the line of duty is honoured with the utmost respect and dignity.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Although the funeral itself will be private, CPS said a procession will follow and be livestreamed for the public.

Read more: ‘Andrew would have given everything for the police, and he did’: family of fallen officer

Harnett was killed after being struck and dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop. Despite the heroic attempts by his colleagues and members of EMS to save his life, he died as a result of his injuries.

The 37-year-old officer joined CPS 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer.

His partner of seven years, Chelsea, is expecting their first child in the summer of 2021.

Click to play video 'Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession' Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession
Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceNew Year's EveofficerPolice OfficerAndrew Harnettofficer killedFallen OfficerCop killedHarnett
Flyers
More weekly flyers