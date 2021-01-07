Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Calgary police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sgt. Andrew Harnett, the Calgary police officer killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a news release on Thursday that Alberta Health has granted an exemption for Harnett’s funeral service, allowing up to 50 people to attend in person. However, other COVID-19 protocols will still be followed.

The service will be invite-only, attended solely by family, close friends and colleagues, and will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“The regimental funeral ceremony comes with hundreds of years of customs and tradition,” said CPS in a statement. “It includes a Bearer Party, honourary pallbearers and a Colour Guard who ensure any officer killed in the line of duty is honoured with the utmost respect and dignity.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although the funeral itself will be private, CPS said a procession will follow and be livestreamed for the public.

Harnett was killed after being struck and dragged by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop. Despite the heroic attempts by his colleagues and members of EMS to save his life, he died as a result of his injuries.

The 37-year-old officer joined CPS 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer.

His partner of seven years, Chelsea, is expecting their first child in the summer of 2021.

2:35 Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession Hundreds of Calgarians line street for Sgt. Harnett procession