Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boyfriend of missing Salmon Arm, B.C., woman charged with second-degree murder

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 2:44 pm
Ashley Simpson went missing from the North Okanagan in April of 2016. She was 32 at the time. View image in full screen
Ashley Simpson went missing from the North Okanagan in April of 2016. She was 32 at the time. Submitted

The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman who vanished near Salmon Arm, B.C. in 2016, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, was charged in the death of Ashley Simpson on Dec. 3.

The BC RCMP are expected to hold a news conference with more details at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Ashley Simpson makes plea for information' Mother of Ashley Simpson makes plea for information
Mother of Ashley Simpson makes plea for information – Apr 26, 2019

Read more: ‘Somebody knows something’: mother of missing woman looking for answers

Story continues below advertisement

Court documents, meanwhile, indicate the crime is alleged to have occurred on April 27, 2016.

Trending Stories

Favell and Simpson had been living in a trailer on a property in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek belonging to Favell’s friend, Brent Cox.

In May 2016, Favell told Global Okanagan that he was “crushed” when he realized she was missing and that he’d filed a missing person report after learning Simpson had also not been in contact with her family.

He also said the couple had fought over money the day she was last seen.

“We kind of had a bit of a fight. I ended up going to sleep. I woke up in the morning, I thought Brent had [driven] her into town or [driven] her down to someone’s to go spend a couple days,” Favell said at the time.

Court documents indicate Favell is in custody with a court appearance set for Dec. 9 in Kamloops.

Read more: Disappearance of Okanagan woman may be homicide

Story continues below advertisement

Police investigated Simpson’s disappearance a number of times, conducting multiple searches in the Yankee Flats area.

Five women, including Simpson, have disappeared from the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions since 2016. Only one has ever been found: police discovered the remains of Vernon teenager Traci Genereaux on a rural property in Salmon Arm in 2017.

– with files from Megan Turcato

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salmon Arm tagAshley Simpson tagashley simpson missing tagAshley Simpson boyfriend tagAshley Simpson case tagDerek Favell tagDerek Favell Ashley Simpson tagDerek Favell charged tagDerek Lee Matthew Favell tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers