Boyfriend of missing Salmon Arm, B.C., woman charged with second-degree murder

The boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman who vanished near Salmon Arm, B.C. in 2016, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, was charged in the death of Ashley Simpson on Dec. 3.

The BC RCMP are expected to hold a news conference with more details at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Court documents, meanwhile, indicate the crime is alleged to have occurred on April 27, 2016.

Favell and Simpson had been living in a trailer on a property in the Yankee Flats area near Silver Creek belonging to Favell’s friend, Brent Cox.

In May 2016, Favell told Global Okanagan that he was “crushed” when he realized she was missing and that he’d filed a missing person report after learning Simpson had also not been in contact with her family.

He also said the couple had fought over money the day she was last seen.

“We kind of had a bit of a fight. I ended up going to sleep. I woke up in the morning, I thought Brent had [driven] her into town or [driven] her down to someone’s to go spend a couple days,” Favell said at the time.

Court documents indicate Favell is in custody with a court appearance set for Dec. 9 in Kamloops.

Police investigated Simpson’s disappearance a number of times, conducting multiple searches in the Yankee Flats area.

Five women, including Simpson, have disappeared from the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions since 2016. Only one has ever been found: police discovered the remains of Vernon teenager Traci Genereaux on a rural property in Salmon Arm in 2017.

– with files from Megan Turcato