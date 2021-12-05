7 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle collision involving bus in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have been sent to the hospital with unknown injuries after a multi-vehicle collision involving a transit bus in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

The massive accident took place around 8:30 a.m. on King George Boulevard at the Colebrook Road overpass, just south of Highway 10.

View image in full screen Police, firefighters and paramedics respond to a multi-vehicle collision on King George Boulevard in Surrey, B.C. on Dec. 5, 2021. Shane MacKichan

Tanya Colledge, spokesperson for the Provincial Health Services Authority, confirmed four ambulances, an X-ray car and an ambulatory bus were dispatched to the scene.

She could not provide details on the extent of any patient injuries and Surrey RCMP did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday morning.

The collision snarled traffic for hours, with TransLink BC tweeting Sunday morning that some riders should expect detours around the accident.

