7 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle collision involving bus in Surrey, B.C.

Seven people have been sent to the hospital with unknown injuries after a multi-vehicle collision involving a transit bus in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.
The massive accident took place around 8:30 a.m. on King George Boulevard at the Colebrook Road overpass, just south of Highway 10.
Tanya Colledge, spokesperson for the Provincial Health Services Authority, confirmed four ambulances, an X-ray car and an ambulatory bus were dispatched to the scene.
Trending Stories
She could not provide details on the extent of any patient injuries and Surrey RCMP did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday morning.
The collision snarled traffic for hours, with TransLink BC tweeting Sunday morning that some riders should expect detours around the accident.
B.C. floods: Highway 1 reopens between Abbotsford and Chilliwack
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments