Traffic

7 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle collision involving bus in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 5:59 pm
Seven people were sent to the hospital on Dec. 5, 2021 after a multiple vehicle collision involving a public bus in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
Seven people were sent to the hospital on Dec. 5, 2021 after a multiple vehicle collision involving a public bus in Surrey, B.C. Shane MacKichan

Seven people have been sent to the hospital with unknown injuries after a multi-vehicle collision involving a transit bus in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

The massive accident took place around 8:30 a.m. on King George Boulevard at the Colebrook Road overpass, just south of Highway 10.

Police, firefighters and paramedics respond to a multi-vehicle collision on King George Boulevard in Surrey, B.C. on Dec. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Police, firefighters and paramedics respond to a multi-vehicle collision on King George Boulevard in Surrey, B.C. on Dec. 5, 2021. Shane MacKichan

Read more: Two drivers suffer minor injuries after tractor trailer crushes SUV in Surrey, B.C.

Tanya Colledge, spokesperson for the Provincial Health Services Authority, confirmed four ambulances, an X-ray car and an ambulatory bus were dispatched to the scene.

She could not provide details on the extent of any patient injuries and Surrey RCMP did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday morning.

The collision snarled traffic for hours, with TransLink BC tweeting Sunday morning that some riders should expect detours around the accident.

