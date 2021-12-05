Two drivers suffer minor injuries after tractor trailer crushes SUV in Surrey, B.C.

Two drivers have suffered minor injuries after a tractor trailer crushed an SUV in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday afternoon.
Surrey RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash around 4:50 p.m. at 176 Street and 88 Avenue.
A Saturday news release from Surrey RCMP has few details about the incident, but Global News footage shows the truck in a ditch, with its trailer on top of a heavily-damaged SUV.
Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, or any eye witnesses, to contact them at 604-559-0502.
