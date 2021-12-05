Menu

Traffic

Two drivers suffer minor injuries after tractor trailer crushes SUV in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 12:08 pm
Surrey RCMP are seeking more information about a collision between a tractor trailor and an SUV on Sat. Dec. 4, 2021 at Highway 15 and 88 Avenue in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are seeking more information about a collision between a tractor trailor and an SUV on Sat. Dec. 4, 2021 at Highway 15 and 88 Avenue in Surrey, B.C. Global News

Two drivers have suffered minor injuries after a tractor trailer crushed an SUV in Surrey, B.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash around 4:50 p.m. at 176 Street and 88 Avenue.

A Saturday news release from Surrey RCMP has few details about the incident, but Global News footage shows the truck in a ditch, with its trailer on top of a heavily-damaged SUV.

Trending Stories

Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, or any eye witnesses, to contact them at 604-559-0502.

Click to play video: 'Truck used to smash and loot two South Surrey businesses' Truck used to smash and loot two South Surrey businesses
Truck used to smash and loot two South Surrey businesses

 

Surrey RCMP tagHighway 15 tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagSurrey track crash tagSurrey truck crash tagSurrey vehicle crash tag

