Health

Another human case of flu variant found in pigs detected in Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 9:44 pm
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan will be trying to develop a vaccine to fight African swine flu to combat the spread of the disease in Asia. View image in full screen
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan will be trying to develop a vaccine to fight African swine flu to combat the spread of the disease in Asia. File / Global News

A new case of the variant H1N2 flu virus has been identified in Manitoba, but the province says there is no evidence of any human-to-human transmission.

The H1N2 virus is related to influenza viruses that circulate in pigs.

The virus was detected in October, but the province says it’s an isolated case and there is no increased risk to Manitobans or the food supply chain.

The person had direct exposure to pigs, and experienced mild symptoms before recovering.

The virus is not a food-related illness and is not transmissible to people through pork meat or other pig products.

It normally doesn’t infect humans, but sporadic human infections with influenza viruses that normally circulate in pigs have occurred.

A case was detected back in April in Manitoba.

Health officials say increased respiratory surveillance for COVID-19 and influenza has been occurring during the pandemic, which may be the reason for the detection of these cases.

 

