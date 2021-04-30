Menu

Health

Manitoba reports 2 cases of rare swine flu variants found in separate communities

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 12:23 pm
Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan will be trying to develop a vaccine to fight African swine flu to combat the spread of the disease in Asia. View image in full screen
Manitoba health officials say two cases of rare swine flu variants have been identified in people in southern Manitoba. File / Global News

Two cases of rare swine flu variants have been identified in people in southern Manitoba but health officials say they are separate strains from different communities.

The variant influenza A H1N2 and the variant influenza A H1N1 were detected earlier this month.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, says both people had direct or indirect contact with pigs.

Story continues below advertisement

They developed symptoms and went for treatment and testing later showed it was the rare variants of swine flu.

Roussin says they appear to be isolated cases and it’s likely they were coincidentally discovered because of increased screening taking place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says there is no increased risk to Manitobans and pork in the province is safe to eat.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: H1N2v swine flu in Alberta + 2020 Glenrose Courage Awards' Health Matters: H1N2v swine flu in Alberta + 2020 Glenrose Courage Awards
Health Matters: H1N2v swine flu in Alberta + 2020 Glenrose Courage Awards – Nov 4, 2020

 

