Manitoba reports 2 cases of rare swine flu variants found in separate communities

Two cases of rare swine flu variants have been identified in people in southern Manitoba but health officials say they are separate strains from different communities.

The variant influenza A H1N2 and the variant influenza A H1N1 were detected earlier this month.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, says both people had direct or indirect contact with pigs.

They developed symptoms and went for treatment and testing later showed it was the rare variants of swine flu.

Roussin says they appear to be isolated cases and it’s likely they were coincidentally discovered because of increased screening taking place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says there is no increased risk to Manitobans and pork in the province is safe to eat.

