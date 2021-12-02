Police say woman taken to hospital after being hit by ETS bus in downtown Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A driver with the Edmonton Transit Service has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian after the bus he was driving hit a woman in the city’s downtown core on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to Jasper Avenue and 109 Street at about 2 p.m. after someone reported that a pedestrian had been struck by a bus.

“It was reported to police that an ETS bus was travelling westbound on Jasper Avenue, when it began to make a left-hand turn onto 109 Street,” police said in a news release Thursday night. “As the bus continued turning left, it struck a 32-year-old woman who was walking across 109 Street in a marked crosswalk.

“It’s not known at this time whether the complainant was walking westbound or eastbound across 109 Street.”

Police said the woman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. They said she sustained minor injuries and was later released from hospital.

