Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Edmonton during afternoon rush hour Tuesday.

Edmonton police the woman was hit near Jasper Avenue and 101 Street.

Lanes are closed in both directions at the intersection as police investigate the collision.

As of 5:45 p.m., drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

— More to come…