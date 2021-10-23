Menu

Comments

Crime

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Edmonton

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 5:04 pm
A 41-year-old man died from his injuries in hospital two days after being hit by a vehicle near the area of 34 Street SW, just north of 28 Avenue SW. View image in full screen
A 41-year-old man died from his injuries in hospital two days after being hit by a vehicle near the area of 34 Street SW, just north of 28 Avenue SW. Global News

Edmonton police say a man that was struck by a vehicle last week has died in hospital.

On Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. police responded to a call about a man reportedly picking up items from the road that had fallen off his truck and was hit by a motorist in the area of 34 Street SW, just north of 28 Avenue SW.

The 41-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries on Friday.

Police say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Read more: Charges pending after 2 elderly pedestrians struck in south Edmonton hit-and-run

At this time, police have yet to lay any charges in relation to the incident or to the 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle.

Major Collision Investigations Section of EPS continue to investigate.

