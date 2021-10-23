Pedestrian dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say a man that was struck by a vehicle last week has died in hospital.

On Wednesday around 11:20 p.m. police responded to a call about a man reportedly picking up items from the road that had fallen off his truck and was hit by a motorist in the area of 34 Street SW, just north of 28 Avenue SW.

The 41-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries on Friday.

Police say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

At this time, police have yet to lay any charges in relation to the incident or to the 60-year-old driver of the other vehicle.

Major Collision Investigations Section of EPS continue to investigate.