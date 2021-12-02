B.C. government to provide update as Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia ministry of transportation crews are preparing to reopen Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope Thursday.

In the Sumas area between Abbotsford to Chilliwack, crews are working to disassemble the tiger dam that was set up to mitigate flood damage.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming are set to provide an update on the highway and other storm-related information at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Highway 1, just east of Highway 9 to Hope, is also expected to open this afternoon.

Drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

These two stretches of Highway 1 do not fall under the province’s travel restrictions order.

Drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue due to the highway infrastructure remaining vulnerable following recent storms.