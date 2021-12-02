SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. government to provide update as Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope to reopen

By Richard Zussman & Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 2:17 pm
Flooding on British Columbia's Highway 1 is seen after two days of record-breaking rainfall on Nov. 14 and 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Flooding on British Columbia's Highway 1 is seen after two days of record-breaking rainfall on Nov. 14 and 15, 2021. Twitter/B.C. Ministry of Transportation

British Columbia ministry of transportation crews are preparing to reopen Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Hope Thursday.

In the Sumas area between Abbotsford to Chilliwack, crews are working to disassemble the tiger dam that was set up to mitigate flood damage.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming are set to provide an update on the highway and other storm-related information at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Click to play video: '‘Just hoping it doesn’t come back’: Abbotsford, B.C. residents mop up from 3rd atmospheric river' ‘Just hoping it doesn’t come back’: Abbotsford, B.C. residents mop up from 3rd atmospheric river
‘Just hoping it doesn’t come back’: Abbotsford, B.C. residents mop up from 3rd atmospheric river

Read more: B.C. flooding: Cleanup underway as Abbotsford recovers from trio of storms

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 1, just east of Highway 9 to Hope, is also expected to open this afternoon.

Trending Stories

Drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

These two stretches of Highway 1 do not fall under the province’s travel restrictions order.

Drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue due to the highway infrastructure remaining vulnerable following recent storms.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flooding tagAbbotsford tagBC Flooding tagHighway 1 tagFloods tagStorms tagBC Storms tagBC flooding update tagBC flooding news tagDams tagBC flooding Highway 1 tagBC flooding update latest taghighway reopening tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers