B.C. flooding: Cleanup underway as Abbotsford recovers from trio of storms

Cleanup efforts are underway in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday as the third atmospheric river in a week moved through the region.

The exhausted community is dealing with the aftermath of the storms, but there is good news as most flood levels are starting to subside.

Mayor Henry Braun suggested conditions had stabilized, though officials would be keeping a close eye and localized evacuation orders remain in place.

“If the weather continues to co-operate over the next few days, we hope to be able to start lifting these and potentially other evacuation orders in areas as they become clear,” he said.

Braun said the road to recovery will be a long one.

“We will be focused on rebuilding our critical infrastructure to ensure that we do not experience another event of this magnitude, or worse,” he said.

“We simply cannot lose focus on the infrastructure upgrades that are required to keep our community and region safe going forward.”

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will remain in the community for the next few days as cleanup efforts continue.

Several hundred homes and properties on the east side of Mission remain under an evacuation order after the Hatzic River overflowed its banks on Tuesday.

High water levels on the Fraser River mean the flooded area is not expected to start drying out for at least a couple of days.

Environment Canada said a smaller storm system is expected to affect B.C.’s south coast late Friday.

— with files from The Canadian Press