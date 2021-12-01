Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 8:20 pm
Police respond to a stabbing in Oshawa on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police respond to a stabbing in Oshawa on Wednesday. Global News

A 15-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Oshawa on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police say.

According to posts on the Durham police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East at 12:38 p.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed during an an altercation.

Read more: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Scarborough shooting

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Further information about the stabbing wasn’t immediately released.

Several schools were placed in hold and secure following the incident.

