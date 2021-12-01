15-year-old boy seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 15-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Oshawa on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police say.

According to posts on the Durham police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East at 12:38 p.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed during an an altercation.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information about the stabbing wasn’t immediately released.

Several schools were placed in hold and secure following the incident.

The Hold and Secures have been lifted at Coronation PS, Harmony Heights, Eastdale CVI, Vincent Massey, Gordon B Attersley & Sir Albert Love. Police are still in the area investigating an altercation with one person taken to hospital with stab wounds. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) December 1, 2021

Advertisement