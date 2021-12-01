15-year-old boy seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing: police

A 15-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Oshawa on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police say.
According to posts on the Durham police Twitter account, officers were called to the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East at 12:38 p.m.
Police said the victim was stabbed during an an altercation.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
Further information about the stabbing wasn’t immediately released.
Several schools were placed in hold and secure following the incident.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments