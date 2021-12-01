Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Scarborough shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with murder after turning himself into police in connection with a shooting of a man in his driveway in Scarborough early Friday.

The shooting happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road at around 2:13 a.m. Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from obvious signs of injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Man dead after shooting in Scarborough driveway

Police said 23-year-old Jovane Watson turned himself on Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Toronto resident Malcolm Ellis.

Watson was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from Gabby Rodrigues