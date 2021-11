Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man died following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday.

The shooting happened at Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road at around 2:13 a.m.

Police said when officers found a man with obvious signs of injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit has taken over and anyone with information is asked to contact police.