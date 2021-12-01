$20K in stolen bikes seized from Vancouver rooftop ‘stash spot’

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they’ve recovered $20,000 worth of stolen bikes that were being kept in a rooftop “stash spot” in Gastown.

Police say they began investigating following rumours of the stash posted on social media site Reddit. Several tips led them to a specific roof on Nov. 22.

Investigators determined that the thieves were lowering the bikes onto the roof with a rope from a neighbouring building.

“We know how many people depend on their bikes for recreation and to move around the city, so we’re working as fast as we can to get these bikes back to their rightful owners,” Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“Even without a serial number, we can sometimes locate the rightful owners based on unique features on the bike, so anyone who’s recently had their bike stolen should call police to file a police report. Our staff will contact you if we have your bike.”

Police recovered nine bikes, with makes including Giant, Rocky Mountain, Cervelo, Santa Cruz and Trek.

No arrests in connection with the investigation have been announced.

Police encourage all owners to register their bikes with Project 529, to increase the chance they’ll get them back if stolen and recovered.