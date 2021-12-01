Police seek suspect accused of ‘predatory’ attack at Vancouver SkyTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

Transit police are looking to identify a suspect accused of grabbing and sexually assaulting a woman at an East Vancouver SkyTrain station.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the incident happened just after midnight Saturday morning at the 29th Avenue station.

According to the police, the suspect approached the victim on the platform stairs, where he asked her for the time.

The suspect then repeatedly blocked her path multiple times while trying to engage her in conversation, then wrapped their arms around her, groped her and forced her to the ground, according to police.

1:16 Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian Man arrested and charged after violent assault on SkyTrain custodian – Jan 28, 2021

Read more: Charges recommended against couple in SkyTrain mask attack

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was able to fight her attacker off. During the scuffle, the suspect tried to grab her phone, but she was able to retrieve it, police said.

“A predatory attack like this is very concerning,” transit police spokesperson Const. Mike Yake said in a media release.

“We are using every means available, including the media, to identify this suspect quickly. The public has helped us solve crimes in the past, and we are confident that will be the case here as well.”

Metro Vancouver Transit Police. Metro Vancouver Transit Police

The suspect is described as being in their early 20s, about five-foot-nine with a medium build and olive-skinned. They had short-to-medium-length black hair with a red tint, and were wearing a black jacket with large white lettering down the back, black pants, black shoes and black nail polish.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604.516.7419.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story identified the suspect as a man. In fact, police have not specified the suspect’s gender.