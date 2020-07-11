Woman robbed, sexually assaulted near Surrey SkyTrain station: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is warning the public after a woman was allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted near the King George SkyTrain station Friday night.

Police say the woman was walking towards Fraser Highway under the Expo Line around 10:45 p.m, when a man approached her with a weapon.

The man robbed the woman, then pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her, say police.

The man then fled, and the woman was able to call for help. She was taken to hospital where she was treated for minor physical injuries, and is getting support from victim services.

Police are now looking for witnesses or dashcam video shot in the area around the time of the assault.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 30 and 40 and five-feet-10-inches tall.

He was dressed all in black, and wearing a red and blue bandanna on his face.

Police are also advising the public to take extra safety precautions, including avoiding shortcuts and secluded areas, and walking alone — if possible.