Charges recommended against couple in SkyTrain mask attack

A couple has been arrested in connection with an assault on SkyTrain last month.
Transit police said on Sept. 20, a female SkyTrain passenger asked an unmasked man and woman sitting near her if they had a face covering, to which they replied, “What’s it to you?”
Woman charged in April 2020 assault on elderly woman at B.C. Skytrain station
The female suspect allegedly knocked the woman to the ground, police said, and the pair then hit her before exiting the train at Metrotown station.
Read more: Man charged after allegedly ‘violently’ punching SkyTrain passenger 30 times, robbing him
Charges have been recommended against a 19-year old woman and a 25-year old man. The two Burnaby residents are known to police.
They have been released with conditions ahead of a court appearance next month.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments