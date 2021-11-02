Charges recommended against couple in SkyTrain mask attack

Send this page to someone via email

A couple has been arrested in connection with an assault on SkyTrain last month.

Transit police said on Sept. 20, a female SkyTrain passenger asked an unmasked man and woman sitting near her if they had a face covering, to which they replied, “What’s it to you?”

The female suspect allegedly knocked the woman to the ground, police said, and the pair then hit her before exiting the train at Metrotown station.

Charges have been recommended against a 19-year old woman and a 25-year old man. The two Burnaby residents are known to police.

They have been released with conditions ahead of a court appearance next month.