Crime

Charges recommended against couple in SkyTrain mask attack

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 6:40 pm
File photo of a SkyTrain stopping at a station. View image in full screen
File photo of a SkyTrain stopping at a station. Global News File

A couple has been arrested in connection with an assault on SkyTrain last month.

Transit police said on Sept. 20, a female SkyTrain passenger asked an unmasked man and woman sitting near her if they had a face covering, to which they replied, “What’s it to you?”

Click to play video: 'Woman charged in April 2020 assault on elderly woman at B.C. Skytrain station' Woman charged in April 2020 assault on elderly woman at B.C. Skytrain station
Woman charged in April 2020 assault on elderly woman at B.C. Skytrain station – Feb 26, 2021

The female suspect allegedly knocked the woman to the ground, police said, and the pair then hit her before exiting the train at Metrotown station.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged after allegedly ‘violently’ punching SkyTrain passenger 30 times, robbing him

Charges have been recommended against a 19-year old woman and a 25-year old man. The two Burnaby residents are known to police.

They have been released with conditions ahead of a court appearance next month.

