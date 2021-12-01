Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Millbrook, N.S., homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP has obtained a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the suspect in a homicide that took place in Millbrook, N.S., in July.

Valdo Pauyo, 27, of Millbrook has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 42-year-old man from Sipekne’katik First Nation.

The victim was found dead in a home on Glooscap Drive on the afternoon of July 12.

In a release Wednesday, police say they have made “several attempts” to locate Pauyo and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged in a homicide from July 2021 in #Millbrook https://t.co/RX1UlST5gH pic.twitter.com/OWa7Jh2UhW — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) December 1, 2021

“Police believe that Pauyo has made attempts to change his appearance,” it said. “Pauyo is also known to use the alias ‘C.J.'”

Anyone with information about Pauyo is asked to contact the Nova Scotia RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Second arrest

The RCMP have arrested one other person in relation to the homicide.

On Aug. 27, police arrested Adria Gloade, 37, of Millbrook, in Quebec. She was returned to Nova Scotia has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Gloade had been previously reported missing but was found safe at the time of her arrest.