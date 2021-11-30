News November 30 2021 8:32pm 00:52 Winnipeg police investigate a pair of homicides almost 12 hours apart Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of homicides that happened about 12 hours apart on Archibald Street and Forrester Avenue. Toronto man’s death in Winnipeg a homicide, police say Winnipeg man dies from St. Vital shooting, police say REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8415402/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8415402/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?