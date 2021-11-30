Toronto man’s death in Winnipeg a homicide, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a Toronto man in a Winnipeg apartment.

In a release Tuesday, police said 33-year-old Justin Bellinger was found severely injured in an apartment in the 1000 block of Archibald Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

The Toronto man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police haven’t said how the victim was and no arrests have been made.

The killing is Winnipeg’s 38th homicide of 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

