Crime

Toronto man’s death in Winnipeg a homicide, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 12:52 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a Toronto man in a Winnipeg apartment.

In a release Tuesday, police said 33-year-old Justin Bellinger was found severely injured in an apartment in the 1000 block of Archibald Street around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Police investigate killing of Winnipeg man

The Toronto man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police haven’t said how the victim was and no arrests have been made.

Read more: 2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end

The killing is Winnipeg’s 38th homicide of 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate Mountain homicide' Winnipeg police investigate Mountain homicide
Winnipeg police investigate Mountain homicide
