Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 24 2021 11:10pm 01:46 Edmonton police ask for tips in Ritchie homicide investigation Police are asking Edmontonians for help in a homicide investigation into the death of a person in Ritchie in June. Kim Smith reports. Edmonton police looking for several people after June homicide in Ritchie neighbourhood