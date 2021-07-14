Menu

Crime

Death of 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man ruled a homicide, RCMP say

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 3:11 pm
Death of 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man ruled a homicide, RCMP say - image View image in full screen
Global News

The suspicious death of a 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man has been ruled a homicide, the RCMP said on Wednesday.

In a release, police said that around 2:15 p.m. on Monday officers responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Glooscap Dr. in Millbrook.

There, the RCMP found the man’s body.

Police don’t specify how he died or if there are any suspects in the case.

READ MORE: 4 charged in homicide of Nova Scotia man discovered in burned-out van

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

Click to play video: 'Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide' Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide
Halifax police identify victim in Morris Street homicide – Dec 10, 2020
