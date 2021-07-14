Death of 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man ruled a homicide, RCMP say

The suspicious death of a 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man has been ruled a homicide, the RCMP said on Wednesday.
In a release, police said that around 2:15 p.m. on Monday officers responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Glooscap Dr. in Millbrook.
There, the RCMP found the man’s body.
Police don’t specify how he died or if there are any suspects in the case.
The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.
