‘It’s gonna take time’: Abbotsford, B.C. farmer faces long post-flood recovery

An Abbotsford, B.C., farmer says he’s determined to rebuild even though much of his property is still underwater.

Two weeks ago, Narinder Bhangal and his family were forced to evacuate when the nearby Sumas River dike breached, rapidly flooding his farm.

Banghal drove his family through four feet of water to get to higher ground.

When he returned, he found that the 40,000 cedar trees he had been growing are all dead, suffocated under nearly two metres of muddy flood water. His home, barns, and equipment were all damaged.

He said while work is already underway to fix his home it’s going to take years for his business to recover.

‘It’s gonna take time, it’s gonna take time,” Banghal said about the prospect of rebuilding.

“[I’m] still young,” he added, managing to crack a smile. “I can do it.”

