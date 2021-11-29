SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

‘It’s gonna take time’: Abbotsford, B.C. farmer faces long post-flood recovery

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 10:18 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie farmer faces long post-flood recovery' B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie farmer faces long post-flood recovery
WATCH: We're hearing today from one Sumas Prairie farmer who says large parts of his farm are still underwater, and he's now facing a multi-year recovery. Rumina Daya reports.

An Abbotsford, B.C., farmer says he’s determined to rebuild even though much of his property is still underwater.

Two weeks ago, Narinder Bhangal and his family were forced to evacuate when the nearby Sumas River dike breached, rapidly flooding his farm.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Mayor of Abbotsford optimistic ahead of third atmospheric river' B.C. floods: Mayor of Abbotsford optimistic ahead of third atmospheric river
B.C. floods: Mayor of Abbotsford optimistic ahead of third atmospheric river

Banghal drove his family through four feet of water to get to higher ground.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

When he returned, he found that the 40,000 cedar trees he had been growing are all dead, suffocated under nearly two metres of muddy flood water. His home, barns, and equipment were all damaged.

Read more: ‘We’re holding our own’: Abbotsford B.C. mayor optimistic as new drone footage shows flooding

He said while work is already underway to fix his home it’s going to take years for his business to recover.

‘It’s gonna take time, it’s gonna take time,” Banghal said about the prospect of rebuilding.

“[I’m] still young,” he added, managing to crack a smile. “I can do it.”

— with files from Rumina Daya

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flooding tagBC tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagAbbotsford flooding tagSumas Prairie tagAbbotsford floods tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers