‘Fingers crossed’: Mayor of Abbotsford, B.C. bracing for 3rd storm

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said he is “cautiously optimistic” Monday morning ahead of a third atmospheric river hitting B.C.
Residents of a handful of properties were ordered to evacuate late Sunday night while some others were placed on evacuation alert due to the continuing flood threat.
Meanwhile, crews in the city, including members of the Canadian military, worked through the night to pump water into so-called tiger dams that have been set up in a desperate effort to try to hold back floodwaters from the Sumas River.
Braun said as of 4 a.m. Monday, sandbagging has been completed for the Huntingdon Village area along the U.S. border, where 90 properties remain on evacuation order.
He said when the water reaches that area it will then be directed east and flood into farmers’ fields.
Vye Road has been closed Monday due to about eight to 10 inches of floodwater covering the road, Braun added.
The big concern remains the water from the Nooksack River in Washington state flooding into Abbotsford.
Braun said that water is just hitting the city of Sumas Monday morning.
“The fact that it’s taken 19 hours for that water to get here is actually good news as it tells me there’s not as much volume as I was expecting,” he said.
Braun added that the city is not out of the woods yet but he is more optimistic about the situation Monday morning.
However, another atmospheric river is on the horizon.
It is forecast to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday and officials have warned that it could be the worst one yet.
“It’s always been the third one that’s concerned me the most as we can only take so much,” Braun said.
“I’m cautiously optimistic we can handle what’s coming across the border. But the next one, we’ll see.
“Fingers crossed.”
The City of Abbotsford will be holding an update on the flooding at 2 p.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, the District of Hope declared a state of local emergency Sunday to allow for any alerts and orders because of flooding.
An evacuation alert was also issued to homes on Riverview Drive.
Mayor Peter Robb said there’s a lot of misinformation on social media and he’s cautioning residents to check the district’s website for information.
“My frustration, a little bit, is with misinformation on social media that causes extra anxiety with the community and I wish they wouldn’t post things are that aren’t true on Facebook and other social media,” he said.
“It just adds to the anxiety of our community. It’s just not right and that’s a frustration.”
