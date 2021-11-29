B.C. to provide flooding update as third atmospheric river looms

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government will provide an update on B.C. flooding Monday, after another wet weekend.

Officials will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast live on BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

The City of Abbotsford remains on high alert as it braces for more flooding, and has scheduled its own news conference at 2 p.m. PT.

Highway 1 east to Chilliwack was closed again Sunday due to rising water levels, while sirens sounded in the City of Sumas across the U.S. border, alerting residents there to evacuate as the Nooksack River overflowed its banks.

An evacuation order remains for Huntingdon Village in Abbotsford, where water levels remain high.

The District of Hope has declared a local state of emergency amid ongoing concern over sustained heavy rain.

The move was meant to facilitate evacuation alerts or orders that could be necessary with the latest atmospheric river hitting B.C.

Residents of homes on Riverview Drive were also placed under an evacuation alert.

A single property in Hope on Tunnels Road was already under an evacuation order.

A flood warning has been issued for Merritt as water levels in the Coldwater River continued to rise, as the military worked to help shore up flood defences.

This post will be updated following the news conference Monday morning.