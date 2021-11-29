SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Weather

B.C. to provide flooding update as third atmospheric river looms

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:25 pm
The latest on evacuations and flood warnings in Abbotsford.

Global BC's Emily Lazatin is live from the hard-hit Abbotsford as flood waters rise again and warnings continue as a third storm approaches.
Global BC’s Emily Lazatin is live from the hard-hit Abbotsford as flood waters rise again and warnings continue as a third storm approaches.

The provincial government will provide an update on B.C. flooding Monday, after another wet weekend.

Officials will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast live on BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

The City of Abbotsford remains on high alert as it braces for more flooding, and has scheduled its own news conference at 2 p.m. PT.

Highway 1 east to Chilliwack was closed again Sunday due to rising water levels, while sirens sounded in the City of Sumas across the U.S. border, alerting residents there to evacuate as the Nooksack River overflowed its banks.

An evacuation order remains for Huntingdon Village in Abbotsford, where water levels remain high.

B.C. floods: Abbotsford braces for more flooding as Nooksack River tops its banks
B.C. floods: Abbotsford braces for more flooding as Nooksack River tops its banks

Read more: ‘There’s nothing to stop it’: Abbotsford, B.C. braces for more floods as Nooksack River tops banks

The District of Hope has declared a local state of emergency amid ongoing concern over sustained heavy rain.

Trending Stories

The move was meant to facilitate evacuation alerts or orders that could be necessary with the latest atmospheric river hitting B.C.

Residents of homes on Riverview Drive were also placed under an evacuation alert.

A single property in Hope on Tunnels Road was already under an evacuation order.

Local state of emergency declared in the District of Hope
Local state of emergency declared in the District of Hope

Read more: B.C. floods: District of Hope declares local state of emergency, issues evacuation alerts

A flood warning has been issued for Merritt as water levels in the Coldwater River continued to rise, as the military worked to help shore up flood defences.

“We continue to hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Mayor Linda Brown said, noting that “all is not grim” as crews have been able to repair dikes, reinforce river banks and protect infrastructure.

This post will be updated following the news conference Monday morning.

