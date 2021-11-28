SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
B.C. floods: District of Hope declares local state of emergency, issues evacuation alerts

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 8:50 pm
B.C. floods: 'Time to be ready,' says minister of public safety as more storms approach
B.C. Deputy Premier and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said on Sunday that more storms and rainfall are expected to hit the province, and urged people to be prepared and pay close attention to weather and evacuation alerts.

The District of Hope declared a local state of emergency Sunday evening amid ongoing concerns about sustained heavy rain.

The district said the move was meant to facilitate any evacuation alerts or orders that could be necessary from the latest atmospheric river hitting B.C.

Read more: ‘There’s nothing to stop it’: Abbotsford braces for more flooding as Nooksack River tops its banks

Residents of homes on Riverview Drive were also placed under an evacuation alert Sunday evening, and told to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

A single property in Hope on Tunnels Road was already under an evacuation order.

B.C. floods: Minister of transportation provides update on road closures
B.C. floods: Minister of transportation provides update on road closures

The Fraser Valley remained under a rainfall warning Sunday, with between 100 and 125 millimetres of precipitation in the forecast.

“Today we are experiencing more precipitation but not as much as on Nov. 14 and 15. Both the Coquihalla and Fraser Rivers, although high now, are not expected to reach the levels of the (Nov. 14 and 15),” Mayor Peter Robb said in a statement Sunday.

“Water effects are being felt in our low-lying areas such as the East Kawkawa Lake area, the southern end of Kettle Valley Road, Othello Road and other locales.”

Read more: B.C. floods: Highway 1 through Abbotsford to close Sunday evening

Meanwhile, the Fraser Valley Regional District expanded an evacuation order on Othello Road east of Hope to a total of 13 properties Sunday afternoon.

A number of properties in Laidlaw, southwest of Hope, were also placed on evacuation alert Sunday due to flooding in multiple waterways including Lorenzetta Creek, Wahleach Creek and Hunter Creek.

The latest round of rain is forecast to let up on Monday, before a third and potentially more powerful storm arrives Tuesday and into Wednesday.

