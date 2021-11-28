B.C. floods: Highway 1 through Abbotsford to close Sunday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers are being warned that a stretch of the main thoroughfare through the Fraser Valley will close to traffic at 5 p.m. Sunday.

DriveBC says Highway 1 between McCallum Road and Yale Road will be closed due to flooding.

There was no immediate estimate of when the route would reopen, but DriveBC said it would provide its next update at 10 a.m. Monday.

MORE SPECS: HWY 1, in both directions. Travel advisory in effect b/wn Exit 90: McCallum Rd and Exit 109: Yale Rd for 20.1 km (Abby to Chilliwack). Drivers are asked to stay off HWY 1 thru #abbotsford unless necessary. Road will be closed as early as 5 PM due to #bcflood pic.twitter.com/q8q6Kociqg — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) November 29, 2021

The route was already under a travel advisory, with motorists asked to stay off of it unless absolutely necessary. Drivers have also been asked to reduce their speed, as the ground under the road could be soft and susceptible to damage.

The move came as Washington state’s Nooksack River topped its banks earlier Sunday, spilling water northward toward Abbotsford, as the South Coast was soaked by the second in a trio of atmospheric rivers.

2:28 B.C. floods: Minister of transportation provides update on road closures B.C. floods: Minister of transportation provides update on road closures

Flood waters were expected to reach the community by Sunday evening, and Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said the community was as prepared as it could be, but would have to wait to see what happened.

The planned closure adds to the already significant transportation disruptions in southwestern B.C.

The province closed Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Highway 1 east of Chilliwack and in the Fraser Canyon preemptively on Saturday.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Sunday that all three routes had seen minor rockfalls or other debris hazards, though none had suffered major damage.

There was no immediate timeline for when those highways could reopen.

Drivers are being advised to closely monitor DriveBC for updates.