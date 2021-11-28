SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

B.C. floods: Highway 1 through Abbotsford to close Sunday evening

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Abbotsford mayor discusses evacuation order as heavy rain continues' B.C. floods: Abbotsford mayor discusses evacuation order as heavy rain continues
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun discussed the evacuation of the Huntingdon Village area that occurred early Sunday morning, as heavy rain associated with the latest atmospheric river continued. Braun stated that Whatcom County had advised the Nooksack River had overtopped its banks, and flood waters were expected to reach Abbotsford later in the day.

Drivers are being warned that a stretch of the main thoroughfare through the Fraser Valley will close to traffic at 5 p.m. Sunday.

DriveBC says Highway 1 between McCallum Road and Yale Road will be closed due to flooding.

Read more: ‘There’s nothing to stop it’: Abbotsford braces for more flooding as Nooksack River tops its banks

There was no immediate estimate of when the route would reopen, but DriveBC said it would provide its next update at 10 a.m. Monday.

The route was already under a travel advisory, with motorists asked to stay off of it unless absolutely necessary. Drivers have also been asked to reduce their speed, as the ground under the road could be soft and susceptible to damage.

The move came as Washington state’s Nooksack River topped its banks earlier Sunday, spilling water northward toward Abbotsford, as the South Coast was soaked by the second in a trio of atmospheric rivers.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Minister of transportation provides update on road closures' B.C. floods: Minister of transportation provides update on road closures
B.C. floods: Minister of transportation provides update on road closures

Flood waters were expected to reach the community by Sunday evening, and Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said the community was as prepared as it could be, but would have to wait to see what happened.

The planned closure adds to the already significant transportation disruptions in southwestern B.C.

The province closed Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Highway 1 east of Chilliwack and in the Fraser Canyon preemptively on Saturday.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Sunday that all three routes had seen minor rockfalls or other debris hazards, though none had suffered major damage.

There was no immediate timeline for when those highways could reopen.

Drivers are being advised to closely monitor DriveBC for updates.

