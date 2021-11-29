Update on B.C.’s fuel supply expected as Trans Mountain Pipeline remains shut down

Send this page to someone via email

An update on B.C.’s gas supply is expected during Monday’s provincial briefing.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston is expected to give an update on how much fuel the province has and how much can be expected in the coming days.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline could restart at a reduced capacity this week, the company said in a statement Friday.

“Once restarted, delivery of oil and refined products currently in the line will continue as they progress to their delivery points at either Kamloops, Sumas, or Burnaby. After initial start-up, a sustained effort will continue to return the system to its full capacity as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The pipeline has been shut down voluntarily since Sunday, Nov. 14, when an atmospheric river struck B.C.

B.C.'s fight for fuel: Trans Mountain hopes to restart pipeline at reduced capacity in days

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Friday that even without the pipeline, the province’s fuel supply is “holding steady.”

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy said Friday the longer the Trans Mountain Pipeline is down, customers at the pumps will continue to see restricted purchases and some limited supply.

“Best-case scenario, we’re not going to see anything until the first, second week of December and possibly into Christmas before everything gets back into what we consider normal,” he said, adding that the Parkland Refinery in Burnaby, B.C., still has to resume operations as well.

Right now, B.C. residents are limited to buying 30 litres of gas at a time unless they are operating an essential vehicle.