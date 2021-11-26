SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

B.C. floods: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with B.C. Premier John Horgan

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 8:56 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan Friday afternoon to discuss the catastrophic floods and landslides affecting the province’s southwest.

Trudeau is expected to address the media around 6:15 p.m. Pacific time. Global News will stream his remarks live here.

Read more: Justin Trudeau tours flood-affected areas of Abbotsford, B.C.

Earlier Friday, Trudeau toured the flood zone in Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, where crews have been working around the clock to bolster dikes as the province faces a series of new storms expected to deliver significant amounts of rain.

The Prime Minister met with Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun along with members of rescue operations on Friday afternoon at Abbotsford City Hall, where the prime minister was briefed on the city’s efforts against flooding.

Trudeau, along with federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, also met with Canadian Armed Forces members in Clayburn Village who were helping with sandbagging efforts.

— with files from the Canadian Press

