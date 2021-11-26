Manitoba toddler dead after fall from tractor: RCMP

A two-year-old boy is dead after police say he fell from a tractor in southern Manitoba Thursday.
Pembina Valley RCMP say the toddler had been riding on an open tractor with no cab along with an adult man, when the boy fell from the tractor.
Police say the boy had been pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene around 4:45 p.m.
A release from police Friday didn’t say where exactly in the RM of Pembina the incident happened.
No charges have been announced.
Local RCMP are continuing to investigate.
