Manitoba toddler dead after fall from tractor: RCMP

A two-year-old boy is dead after police say he fell from a tractor in southern Manitoba Thursday.

Pembina Valley RCMP say the toddler had been riding on an open tractor with no cab along with an adult man, when the boy fell from the tractor.

Police say the boy had been pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene around 4:45 p.m.

2yo male deceased after falling from open air tractor in the RM of Pembina yesterday afternoon. #rcmpmb continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 26, 2021

A release from police Friday didn’t say where exactly in the RM of Pembina the incident happened.

No charges have been announced.

Local RCMP are continuing to investigate.

