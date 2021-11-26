Menu

Canada

Manitoba toddler dead after fall from tractor: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 4:35 pm
A two-year-old boy is dead after falling from open air tractor in the RM of Pembina, police say. View image in full screen
A two-year-old boy is dead after falling from open air tractor in the RM of Pembina, police say. Global News

A two-year-old boy is dead after police say he fell from a tractor in southern Manitoba Thursday.

Pembina Valley RCMP say the toddler had been riding on an open tractor with no cab along with an adult man, when the boy fell from the tractor.

Read more: Manitoba boy, 4, dead after incident involving tractor driven by 12-year-old

Police say the boy had been pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene around 4:45 p.m.

A release from police Friday didn’t say where exactly in the RM of Pembina the incident happened.

Read more: RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm

No charges have been announced.

Local RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm' RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm
RCMP investigating death of 10-year-old boy at Beausejour-area farm – Aug 9, 2021

 

