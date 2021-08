Send this page to someone via email

Oakbank RCMP are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy at a farm south of Beausejour.

Police said they believe the boy was trying to load a garden tractor onto a pickup truck, when the tractor slid and pinned him to the ground.

Despite medical efforts to save him, the boy was pronounced dead on scene.

