Manitoba boy, 4, dead after incident involving tractor driven by 12-year-old

Manitoba RCMP say a family is grieving after a young boy was killed near Killarney Tuesday.

RCMP said they were called to the scene in the RM of Grassland for an incident involving a tractor.

A four-year-old boy was riding on a trailer that was being pulled by a tractor, when he was thrown off the trailer, said police.

He died at the scene. A 12-year-old was driving the tractor.

“Killarney RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate. Workplace Safety and Health have also been notified,” said RCMP.

The RM of Grassland is southwest of Brandon.

