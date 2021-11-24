COVID-19: Peterborough vaccination rate at 85% among eligible residents; active cases at 36

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon along with a slight increase in its vaccination rate.

The health unit’s COVID tracker update, issued around 4:25 p.m., shows 36 active cases of COVID-19, up from 34 reported on Tuesday and 30 reported on Monday.

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. This week’s data:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

87.5 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.3 per cent on Nov. 17)

84.9 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 84.5 per cent on Nov. 17)

3.9 per cent of the population had received a third dose (up from 3.0 per cent on Nov. 17)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

87.4 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.3 per cent on Nov. 17)

85 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 84.7 per cent on Nov. 17)

4.2 per cent had received a third dose (up from 3.1 per cent on Nov. 17)

Older adults (ages 70 and up):

95.4 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (unchanged from Nov. 17)

95.4 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (unchanged)

11.4 per cent had received a third dose (up from 9.2 per cent on Nov. 17)

Youth (ages 12-17):

87.8 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 87.3 per cent on Nov. 17)

82.7 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 82.1 per cent on Nov. 17).

0.1 per cent had received a third dose — unchanged.

To date, the health unit reports that 238,242 doses of vaccine have been administered locally — an additional 1,983 doses since the Nov. 17 update. The health unit says 114,952 residents have received a first dose while 111,424 residents have received their second dose. As well, 5,166 residents have received their third dose, up from 3,876 last week.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Nov. 25-26: Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Bookings for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine began Tuesday. Clinics in Peterborough will begin on Nov. 29.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Other data

Other data from the regional health unit on Wednesday:

One active — declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough with five cases as of Wednesday afternoon (unchanged). Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 343 cases associated with 58 outbreaks.

One active — declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough with five cases as of Wednesday afternoon (unchanged). Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 343 cases associated with 58 outbreaks. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,990 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

1,160 — unchanged since Tuesday's update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,930 — four more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all cases.

140 — up from 128 reported on Tuesday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

96 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one more since Tuesday's update. Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Tuesday reported four active COVID-19 admissions (most recent data posted). The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.8 per cent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Tuesday's update. ICU admissions make up 1.1 per cent of all the health unit's cases since the pandemic's beginning.

75 per cent of all cases (1,492) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (404 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (77 cases) are related to travel and 0.9 per cent (17 cases) have yet to be determined.

More than 64,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents. It's an additional 50 since Tuesday's update.

More than 64,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 — approximately one in three residents. It’s an additional 50 since Tuesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. The health unit last updated the page on Oct. 28.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday no active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — a case reported Tuesday at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School in Peterborough was removed.

The school board is dealing with 37 other cases at nine other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported seven cases at two city schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — five with the outbreak at St. Paul Catholic Elementary and two at St. Peter Secondary School — both unchanged since Tuesday.

The school board is dealing with single cases at three other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses as of Tuesday afternoon. The university reports that 96 per cent of students and 97 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and zero per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.