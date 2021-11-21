COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has bene declared at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough, the region’s Catholic school board has reported.

In a letter issued to families on Saturday, school principal, Natalie Bittner, said an additional three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the school. That has prompted Peterborough Public Health to declare an outbreak.

School outbreaks are declared when two or more lab-confirmed cases are found where at least one of them could have been acquired in the school — including transportation and before/after school care, Bittner said.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported the first case at the school on Wednesday, Nov. 17. As per school board policy, cases are not identified as students or staff.

“Those identified as close contacts have been dismissed from school to isolate at home and will be contacted by PPH with further direction,” Bittner said. “Staff and students who were not dismissed from school should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

Bittner says the school remains open. Thorough cleaning and disinfecting, frequent handwashing, mask wearing and physical distancing continue.

The school board’s COVID-19 advisory page as of early Sunday afternoon reported two other cases at schools within the health unit’s juridisiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation): One new case reported at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School on Saturday and one active case at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School which was first reported last week.

There are seven other cases outside the health unit’s jurisdiction, including an ongoing outbreak at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School in Newcastle. The outbreak was declared on Nov. 12.

As of Friday afternoon, the health unit reported 18 active cases in the region. The health unit does not issue case updates on weekends.