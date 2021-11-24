Man charged with uttering threats after group breaches Peterborough Public Health office: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged in connection with a security breach at Peterborough Public Health’s building in late October.

The Peterborough Police Service says it was asked to investigate after a group of individuals on Oct. 25 gained access to a secure office area where health unit employees were working at the building on King Street.

“The group wanted to serve legal papers to Peterborough Public Health,” police said. “While officers were initially called to the building at the time of the incident, they were called off while en route as security was able to escort the group out.”

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual, police said Wednesday.

David Lakas, 63, of Peterborough was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

Video of the incident has been posted on bitchute.com, a site that claims it is “making a stand against excessive Internet censorship.” The video shows includes individuals handing out letters as a “notice of liability for their participation in vaccine administration and ongoing crimes against humanity.”