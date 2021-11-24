SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Crime

Man charged with uttering threats after group breaches Peterborough Public Health office: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 4:03 pm
A man was charged following an incident at Peterborough Public Health in late October. View image in full screen
A man was charged following an incident at Peterborough Public Health in late October. File

A Peterborough man has been charged in connection with a security breach at Peterborough Public Health’s building in late October.

The Peterborough Police Service says it was asked to investigate after a group of individuals on Oct. 25 gained access to a secure office area where health unit employees were working at the building on King Street.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough region schools warn parents of vaccine rollout misinformation

“The group wanted to serve legal papers to Peterborough Public Health,” police said. “While officers were initially called to the building at the time of the incident, they were called off while en route as security was able to escort the group out.”

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual, police said Wednesday.

David Lakas, 63, of Peterborough was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

Video of the incident has been posted on bitchute.com, a site that claims it is “making a stand against excessive Internet censorship.” The video shows includes individuals handing out letters as a “notice of liability for their participation in vaccine administration and ongoing crimes against humanity.”

