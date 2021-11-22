Menu

The Morning Show
November 22 2021 11:01am
04:19

Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses the latest developments on COVID-19, including vaccines for kids, booster shots, rising case counts and mask mandates.

