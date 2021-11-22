COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 17 new cases over weekend; active cases at 30

Peterborough Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as active cases jumped nearly 60 per cent, according to data released late Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID tracker update, issued around 11:45 a.m., shows 30 active cases of COVID-19, up from 18 on Friday.

Other data from the regional health unit on Monday:

Outbreaks: One active — declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough with five cases as of noon Monday. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks.

One active — declared Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough with five cases as of noon Monday. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks. Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,962 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,962 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Deaths: 24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30.

24 — the latest death was reported on Oct. 30. Variant of concern cases: 1,152 — unchanged since Thursday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,152 — unchanged since Thursday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,925 — five more cases since Friday. Resolved cases make up approximately 98.1 per cent of all cases.

1,925 — five more cases since Friday. Resolved cases make up approximately 98.1 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 116 — down from 122 reported on Friday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

116 — down from 122 reported on Friday. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 93 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one more since Friday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported three active COVID-19 admissions. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

93 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — one more since Friday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday reported three active COVID-19 admissions. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 20 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. COVID-19 exposure: 75 per cent of all cases (1,472) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (399 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.8 per cent (15 cases) have yet to be determined.

75 per cent of all cases (1,472) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 20.3 per cent (399 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (76 cases) are related to travel and 0.8 per cent (15 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 64,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 150 since Thursday’s update.

More than 64,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 150 since Thursday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against a total of three businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. The health unit last updated the page on Oct. 28.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported one active case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — at Prince of Wales Public School in Peterborough — which remains unchanged since Nov. 17. The school board is dealing with 21 other cases at nine other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported two active cases among schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction — at St.Anne Catholic Elementary School and St. Paul Catholic Elementary Schoo, both in Peterborough — which remains unchanged since Wednesday. Both schools remain open. The school board is dealing with seven other cases at four other schools outside the health unit’s jurisdiction. The school board does not indicate if cases involve students or staff

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses as of Friday afternoon, down from one active case reported Wednesday at the city campus. The university reports that 96 per cent of students (up one per cent) and 97 per cent of employees (unchanged) are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and zero per cent of staff are partially vaccinated, both unchanged.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus. The college will resume in-person classes and services in January 2022.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming vaccination clinics include:

Nov. 22-26: Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Bookings for children ages five to 11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine begin Tuesday, Nov. 23. Clinics in Peterborough will begin on Nov. 29, the health unit announced Monday morning.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

