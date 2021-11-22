SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Waterloo International Airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines' Vaccines for kids, adult boosters and other Covid-19 headlines
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch discusses the latest developments on COVID-19, including vaccines for kids, booster shots, rising case counts and mask mandates.

Waterloo Region has announced that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by public health in the operations centre at Waterloo International Airport after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

It says the employees were last at the airport on Nov. 18 and are currently isolating.

Read more: Ontario reports 627 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The region says contract tracing is underway.

It says there has been no exposure to members of the public, including airport passengers or crew.

The airport is currently open for domestic travel but in eight days, that will change.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Ontario kids 5 to 11 can be booked starting Tuesday

Story continues below advertisement

A the start of the month, the federal government announced that it will open to international travel on Nov. 30.

As of Friday, there were 13 other active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region, including five at area schools, one at St. Mary’s General Hospital and one at Wilfrid Laurier University.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagWaterloo covid tagKitchener covid tagWaterloo International Airport tagWaterloo airport outbreak tagWaterloo International Airport COVID-19 outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers