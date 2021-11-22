COVID-19 outbreak declared at Waterloo International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has announced that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared by public health in the operations centre at Waterloo International Airport after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

It says the employees were last at the airport on Nov. 18 and are currently isolating.

The region says contract tracing is underway.

It says there has been no exposure to members of the public, including airport passengers or crew.

The airport is currently open for domestic travel but in eight days, that will change.

A the start of the month, the federal government announced that it will open to international travel on Nov. 30.

As of Friday, there were 13 other active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region, including five at area schools, one at St. Mary’s General Hospital and one at Wilfrid Laurier University.