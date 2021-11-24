Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Questionnaire distributed to Ontario First Nation to trace source of possible blastomycosis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2021 12:37 pm
A sign for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation is seen outside the organization's branch office in Timmins, Ont., on Friday, April 20, 2018. View image in full screen
A sign for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation is seen outside the organization's branch office in Timmins, Ont., on Friday, April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

A First Nation in northern Ontario is handing out flyers and asking residents to fill out a questionnaire in an ongoing effort to trace the source of a fungus suspected of causing lung infections in dozens of residents.

Constance Lake First Nation declared a state of emergency on Monday, after probable cases of blastomycosis came to light in recent days.

Blastomycosis is typically caused by a fungus that grows in moist soil, leaves and rotting wood, and is spread when a person breathes in small particles of the fungus into their lungs.

Symptoms range from a mild cough to serious breathing problems.

Read more: Ontario First Nation declares state of emergency, looks to trace source of blastomycosis

In a video update, the chief of Constance Lake First Nation says 13 people are thought to have blastomycosis and at least 40 people are under investigation for it as of Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Ramona Sutherland says a questionnaire is being distributed to residents in the community to see if there are any commonalities in the people possibly being infected with blastomycosis to pinpoint the source of the outbreak.

She also notes that flyers will be delivered to residents to ensure the community has the latest information on the outbreak.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
First Nations tagFirst Nation tagontario first nation tagConstance Lake First Nation taglung infection tagblastomycosis tagConstance Lake tagConstance Lake Ontario tagfirst nation lung infections tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers