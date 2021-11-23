Menu

Health

First Nation Chief calls for support amid blastomycosis outbreak in Constance Lake, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 11:21 am
A sign for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation is seen outside the organization's branch office in Timmins, Ont., on Friday, April 20, 2018. View image in full screen
A sign for the Nishnawbe Aski Nation is seen outside the organization's branch office in Timmins, Ont., on Friday, April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

A First Nation chief is calling on provincial and federal officials to provide supports as Constance Lake First Nation battles an outbreak of a lung infection.

Constance Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency due to recent sudden deaths and illness of community members from probable cases of blastomycosis.

Blastomycosis is a lung infection typically caused by a fungus that grows in moist soil, leaves and rotting wood, and is spread when a person breathes in small particles of the fungus into their lungs.

Read more: First Nations Leadership Council calls for more government support amid compounding crises

The source of the fungus in the community is currently unknown.

In a news release, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox says the nation is “very concerned” with the situation in Constance Lake and is prepared to “assist in any way possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fox adds that the First Nation is looking to its federal and provincial treaty partners to “support Constance Lake with the resources they require to address this crisis including access to health care, testing, and mental health supports.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
