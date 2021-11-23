B.C. floods: Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge, catastrophically damaged

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s great drives is facing a long road to recovery.

Located between the small communities of Merritt and Spences Bridge, Highway 8 sustained catastrophic damage during last week’s flooding.

View image in full screen Another aerial view showing a flood-damaged section of Highway 8 in B.C.’s Southern Interior. BC Hydro

Recent aerial footage showed sections of the twisty, fun-to-drive highway are missing — washed away by the winding Nicola River.

Story continues below advertisement

The two-lane highway carves through scrubland, and was a great experience in a sports car, convertible or motorbike, along with being an important route.

Prior to the recent flood damage, whenever the well-travelled Coquihalla Highway was closed, Highway 8 was sometimes used as a detour.

It’s also a direct link from the Coquihalla to the Trans-Canada Highway, though there are other longer routes to Highway 1.

On its current road advisories page, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation simply lists Highway 8 as being closed, with no estimated time of reopening.

A look from yesterday afternoon at #BCHwy8

Via @DriveBC – Closed due to flooding between Porcupine Ridge Rd and Petit Creek Rd for 33.5 km (east of #SpencesBridge to 17km west of #Merritt). Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. https://t.co/KlVsUcVW9g pic.twitter.com/NEbfiHRvcJ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Most areas are inaccessible by vehicles and will require the construction of access. As we continue to assess the damage, we’ll provide further details on the extent and estimated restoration times. Please continue to find the latest updates at https://t.co/JY7BGL1bO4. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/WLYEDOACEX — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 22, 2021

In posting the aerial videos to its Twitter feed this week, BC Hydro said it was assessing the damage, and that at least 75 power poles have been washed away.

A BC Hydro spokesperson also said 14 transformers were damaged and that the company’s infrastructure there was basically destroyed, meaning extensive restoration will be required.

2:44 B.C. prepares for more wet weather B.C. prepares for more wet weather

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the damage on Highway 8 includes 18 affected sites, including four bridges.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry said some sites have had temporary remediations to allow access, and that it’s working with local and Indigenous governments to coordinate and support impacted residents.

The ministry also said an alternate route has been established by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and its contractor in the vicinity of the bridge at Canford. Weight restrictions are in place on the temporary bridge.

There is no timeline for repairs to Highway 8, as assessments are still underway.

In addition to Highway 8 being closed, an evacuation order is in effect for part of the highway, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

2:05 B.C. floods: No timeline for full re-opening of Trans-Canada Highway B.C. floods: No timeline for full re-opening of Trans-Canada Highway