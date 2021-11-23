Menu

Traffic

B.C. floods: Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge, catastrophically damaged

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:45 pm
Aerial video shows several sections of the twisty highway along the Nicola River are gone, as if they had never been built. View image in full screen
Aerial video shows several sections of the twisty highway along the Nicola River are gone, as if they had never been built. BC Hydro

One of B.C.’s great drives is facing a long road to recovery.

Located between the small communities of Merritt and Spences Bridge, Highway 8 sustained catastrophic damage during last week’s flooding.

Another aerial view showing a flood-damaged section of Highway 8 in B.C.’s Southern Interior. View image in full screen
Another aerial view showing a flood-damaged section of Highway 8 in B.C.’s Southern Interior. BC Hydro

Recent aerial footage showed sections of the twisty, fun-to-drive highway are missing — washed away by the winding Nicola River.

The two-lane highway carves through scrubland, and was a great experience in a sports car, convertible or motorbike, along with being an important route.

Read more: B.C. floods: Horses airlifted to safety in first-of-its-kind rescue operation

 

Prior to the recent flood damage, whenever the well-travelled Coquihalla Highway was closed, Highway 8 was sometimes used as a detour.

It’s also a direct link from the Coquihalla to the Trans-Canada Highway, though there are other longer routes to Highway 1.

On its current road advisories page, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation simply lists Highway 8 as being closed, with no estimated time of reopening.

In posting the aerial videos to its Twitter feed this week, BC Hydro said it was assessing the damage, and that at least 75 power poles have been washed away.

A BC Hydro spokesperson also said 14 transformers were damaged and that the company’s infrastructure there was basically destroyed, meaning extensive restoration will be required.

B.C. prepares for more wet weather

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the damage on Highway 8 includes 18 affected sites, including four bridges.

The ministry said some sites have had temporary remediations to allow access, and that it’s working with local and Indigenous governments to coordinate and support impacted residents.

Read more: B.C. flooding update Tuesday as some residents allowed home, more storms on the way

The ministry also said an alternate route has been established by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and its contractor in the vicinity of the bridge at Canford. Weight restrictions are in place on the temporary bridge.

There is no timeline for repairs to Highway 8, as assessments are still underway.

 

In addition to Highway 8 being closed, an evacuation order is in effect for part of the highway, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

B.C. floods: No timeline for full re-opening of Trans-Canada Highway
