B.C. floods: Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge, catastrophically damaged

One of B.C.’s great drives is facing a long road to recovery.
Located between the small communities of Merritt and Spences Bridge, Highway 8 sustained catastrophic damage during last week’s flooding.
Recent aerial footage showed sections of the twisty, fun-to-drive highway are missing — washed away by the winding Nicola River.
The two-lane highway carves through scrubland, and was a great experience in a sports car, convertible or motorbike, along with being an important route.
Prior to the recent flood damage, whenever the well-travelled Coquihalla Highway was closed, Highway 8 was sometimes used as a detour.
It’s also a direct link from the Coquihalla to the Trans-Canada Highway, though there are other longer routes to Highway 1.
On its current road advisories page, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation simply lists Highway 8 as being closed, with no estimated time of reopening.
In posting the aerial videos to its Twitter feed this week, BC Hydro said it was assessing the damage, and that at least 75 power poles have been washed away.
A BC Hydro spokesperson also said 14 transformers were damaged and that the company’s infrastructure there was basically destroyed, meaning extensive restoration will be required.
According to the Ministry of Transportation, the damage on Highway 8 includes 18 affected sites, including four bridges.
The ministry said some sites have had temporary remediations to allow access, and that it’s working with local and Indigenous governments to coordinate and support impacted residents.
The ministry also said an alternate route has been established by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and its contractor in the vicinity of the bridge at Canford. Weight restrictions are in place on the temporary bridge.
There is no timeline for repairs to Highway 8, as assessments are still underway.
In addition to Highway 8 being closed, an evacuation order is in effect for part of the highway, according to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
