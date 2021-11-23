SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontarians can book COVID-19 shots for kids aged 5 to 11

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 6:08 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11' COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be booked Tuesday for Ontario kids 5 to 11
WATCH ABOVE: Starting Tuesday, parents with children between the ages of five to 11 can book their kids in for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario. Caryn Lieberman has more.

TORONTO — Ontario families can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids aged five to 11 starting today.

The provincial booking portal will open for those appointments at 8 a.m.

People can make appointments through the online portal and contact centre, public health units’ booking systems, some pharmacies and primary care providers.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Ontario kids 5 to 11 can be booked starting Tuesday

The province has said it expects to start administering the first shots on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 400,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected Monday, with more than 600,000 more to come in a later shipment.

Children turning five in the remainder of 2021 are also eligible to start booking shots today.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
