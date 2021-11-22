COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Ontario kids 5 to 11 can be booked starting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says the child-sized COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer for those aged five to 11 can be booked starting on Tuesday.

“Following Health Canada’s approval of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, children aged five to 11 will be eligible to book their appointment to receive the vaccine beginning Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8 a.m.,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Monday.

Appointments can be made on the provincial booking website or by phone, through local public health units, participating pharmacies and select primary care providers, Elliott said.

Elliott said it is likely that shots will be in the arms of children by Thursday after shipments are distributed across the province.

A child must be turning five year’s old by the end of 2021 (or born in 2016) in order to be eligible to book an appointment, the province said.

The news comes after a UPS plane bearing thousands of pediatric doses touched down in the rain at an airport in Hamilton on Sunday.

Sunday’s delivery marks the first in an accelerated shipment of vaccines geared toward children between the ages of five and 11.

Health Canada had approved Pfizer’s version of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday.

The vaccine will require two doses of 10 micrograms each for kids aged five to 11 — one-third of the dose for adults. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending the two doses be spaced eight weeks apart.

Ontario officials said there are about one million children in the younger age group who are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Offering the protection of the vaccine to children aged five to 11 is a significant milestone in Ontario’s fight against COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season,” Elliott said. “We continue to encourage all Ontarians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”

Previously, the Ontario government said it would be up to the province’s 34 local public health units to have a plan to distribute the vaccine for young children.

Some local public health units, such as Toronto Public Health, have said schools would be used to administer the shot, although it would occur after hours and on weekends so that parents and guardians could be present.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press & Global News’ Leslie Young

