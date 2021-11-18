Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ontario ready to vaccinate kids aged five to 11 as soon as child-sized doses arrive

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2021 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Sources confirm Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11' Sources confirm Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
WATCH ABOVE: Sources confirm Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

TORONTO — Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the provincial booking system should be ready early next week for parents to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments for their children.

The federal government is set to announce Friday that Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for use in the five to 11 age group.

Elliott says Ontario’s public health units will be ready to get COVID-19 shots in kids’ arms just as soon as new supply arrives.

Read more: Health Canada to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 on Friday: sources

The province needs the new product before it can start administering shots, because the dose for younger kids is significantly smaller than it is for adults.

Elliott says she expects the vaccines to arrive within days or weeks of Health Canada’s approval.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health units have plans in place to start administering shots, which include school-based clinics and mass vaccination sites.

Click to play video: 'Ontario brings pop-up COVID-19 testing to malls during holiday season' Ontario brings pop-up COVID-19 testing to malls during holiday season
